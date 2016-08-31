RHP Corey Kluber, who will start Wednesday's game, hasn't lost since July 3. In nine starts since, he is 7-0 with a 1.75 ERA.

SS Francisco Lindor had a double and a triple in four at bats. Lindor is hitting .358 at Progressive Field this year -- the highest home average among American League players this season.

RHP Dan Otero has quietly had a terrific year out of the Indians' bullpen. Otero was the winning pitcher Tuesday, working 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings, with three strikeouts and no walks. In 50 appearances this year, he is 4-1 with a 1.25 ERA. "He's like a wildcard for us out there," manager Terry Francona said. "He can pitch anywhere, and all he does is gets outs. That's really valuable."

OF Coco Crisp was acquired by the Indians from the Athletics in a trade completed Wednesday.

RHP Josh Tomlin had another rocky outing Tuesday, giving up four runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings. One of the hits was a home run by OF Brian Dozier on Tomlin's first pitch. Tomlin has given up 35 home runs, which leads the majors and is two shy of the Indians' team record of 37 set by Luis Tiant in 1969. Tomlin's spot in the rotation could be in jeopardy. In his last six starts, he is 0-5 with an 11.48 ERA. "We have an off-day Thursday, so we have the ability to maybe juggle our rotation. We'll get it figured out," manager Terry Francona said.

LHP Andrew Miller pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings to pick up his 12th save and third with the Indians. In 12 appearances with the Indians since being acquired from the Yankees in an Aug. 1 trade, Miller has a 1.23 ERA with 24 strikeouts and one walk, while holding opposing batters to a .137 average.

OF Michael Brantley, who recently underwent season-ending shoulder surgery, said his goal is to come to spring training next year with no limitations. Brantley only appeared in 11 games this year because of numerous setbacks from surgery last November that resulted in a second surgery Aug. 16. Brantley says he has no regrets about how the doctors, the Indians and he handled his situation. "I feel like I did everything in my power, and so did the Cleveland organization," he said. "It was something that just happened. I'm not happy it happened, but I don't think it was mishandled at all."