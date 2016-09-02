FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
September 3, 2016

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

RHP Cody Anderson was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Anderson, 25, was 2-4 with a 7.15 ERA in 13 appearances (eight starts) for the Indians earlier this season. In 13 games (six starts) for Columbus, he went 0-2 with one save and a 3.62 ERA.

RHP Joseph Colon recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Colon was on the disabled list from July 22-Aug. 15 due to right shoulder inflammation, then was activated and optioned to the minors. He went 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three relief appearances for the Indians earlier this year. He was 0-1 with an 0.82 ERA in 20 outings for Columbus.

INF Erik Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Gonzalez, 25, went 1-for-9 in 10 games for Cleveland earlier this season. In 104 games for Columbus, he hit .296/.329/.450 with 11 homers and 53 RBIs.

C Adam Moore had his contract purchased from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. He hit .247/.316/.365 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 86 games for Columbus this year. Moore appeared in one game with Cleveland last year, going 1-for-4.

OF Collin Cowgill was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday. In nine games for Cleveland this year, all in April, he went 1-for-12 (.083). Cowgill, 30, appeared in 100 games for Triple-A Columbus, batting .236/.310/.326 with four homers and 29 RBIs.

RHP Danny Salazar was activated from the paternity list Thursday. He is scheduled to start Sunday against Miami.

