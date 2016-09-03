C Adam Moore's contract was purchased from Triple-A Columbus. The addition of Moore gives the Indians three catchers on their roster. The other two, Chris Gimenez and Roberto Perez, have both struggled offensively but manager Terry Francona says that doesn't necessarily mean he will pinch hit more frequently for his catchers. "I have to be cognizant of the fact that if the starting pitcher is pitching well, I don't want to take his catcher away," Francona said.

RHP Corey Kluber's turn to start would have been Monday, but Francona said Kluber will start Tuesday instead. It's believed the move is being made because by doing so it would allow Kluber to pitch the first game in each of the Indians' two remaining series with Detroit.

OF Collin Cowgill was sent outright to Triple-A Columbus. Cowgill was designated for assignment by the Indians on Thursday. In nine games for Cleveland this year, all in April, he went 1-for-12 (.083). Cowgill, 30, appeared in 100 games for Triple-A Columbus, batting .236/.310/.326 with four homers and 29 RBIs.

DH Carlos Santana's sacrifice fly in the second inning was the 49th sacrifice fly by the Indians this season. That's the most in the American League, and the second most in the majors behind Washington's 55. SS Francisco Lindor leads the majors with 11 sacrifice flies.

C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Akron. He went 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored for Akron Friday. Gomes was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Aug. 31 and was placed on the 15-day DL on July 18. Gomes is eligible to be activated on Sept. 16.

OF Coco Crisp, acquired from Oakland in a trade on Thursday, was in uniform for the first time Friday. "He played here when he first came to the majors, and I was his manager for three years in Boston. I think this should be an easy transition for him," manager Terry Francona said. "I thought it was going to be a little weird since this is the first time I've been involved in a midseason trade, but coming back here brings back old memories, good memories. I'm excited," Crisp said.

The Indians are skipping RHP Josh Tomlin's turn in the rotation, which means they need a starter for Monday's game against Houston. Manager Terry Francona said no decision has been made and that it could be a bullpen game.

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out 11, in one of his best starts of the season. "The whole game. From pitch one to the last pitch, I was aggressive with every pitch -- fastball, slider, curveball, changeup, everything," said Carrasco, who has eight or more strikeouts in his last six starts, tying him with Clayton Kershaw for the longest such streak in the majors this season.

1B Mike Napoli drew a bases-loaded walk in the first inning. It's the Indians' ninth bases-loaded walk of the season. That's the third most in the American League. Detroit has 11 and Toronto 10.