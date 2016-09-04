RHP Corey Kluber has been named the American League's Pitcher of the Month for the month of August. In six starts in August, Kluber was 5-0 with a 2.43 ERA, and 44 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings. It's the second Player of the Month Award won by Kluber. He also won it in September of 2014, the year he won the AL Cy Young Award.

SS Francisco Lindor had the first four-hit game of his career, getting two singles and two doubles plus a walk in five plate appearances. Lindor has a major league-high 22 games with three or more hits this year. It's the most times with three or more hits in a game by an Indian since Carlos Baerga had 22 in 1992. Lindor has a seven-game hitting streak, and during the streak, he is hitting .500 (15-for-30).

RHP Trevor Bauer (10-6) gave up three runs on three hits in the first inning, then gave up no runs on no hits over the next seven innings, facing the minimum 21 batters in that span. "That was really impressive," said Indians manager Terry Francona. "You look up in the first inning and think we might be into our bullpen early, and then he (Bauer) pitches into the ninth." With Bauer getting his 10th win, the Indians are the first team in the majors to have five starters with 10 or more wins. It's the first time the Indians have had five starters with 10 or more wins since 1961.

C Yan Gomes (separated shoulder) was 2-for-3 in his first rehab start, at designated hitter, for Double-A Akron Friday. Gomes will start a second game as DH at Akron on Sunday. He is eligible to come off the disabled on Sept. 16.

DH Coco Crisp made his first start since being traded to the Indians on Aug. 31. Crisp hit leadoff and was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. I just told myself, 'Get on base one time, and help the team'," Crisp said. "You don't want to come in and strike out three times. You want to do something special."

DH Mike Napoli was given a day off Saturday because Manager Terry Francona said he wanted to start newly acquired OF Coco Crisp, who batted leadoff as the DH. Crisp was acquired Thursday in a trade with Oakland.