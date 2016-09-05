RHP Danny Salazar's good work was overshadowed by the dramatic end to Sunday's game. Salazar pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on six hits. He struck out 11, matching his career high. He was removed from the game because his pitch count was at 102. "He had good stuff, but a lot of deep counts, because of all the strikeouts," said manager Terry Francona. Salazar's 11 strikeouts marked the 11th time an Indians pitcher has struck out 10 or more batters in a game. That's second most among American League teams, behind Tampa Bay (13).

3B Jose Ramirez's two-out, two-run, game-tying single in the bottom of the ninth inning was his fourth hit of the game. It's the second four-hit game of Ramirez's career, and the second four-hit game by an Indians infielder in as many days. SS Francisco Lindor had four hits on Saturday. Ramirez is hitting .365 with runners in scoring position. That's sixth best in the American League.

RHP Mike Clevinger will start Monday vs. Houston. Clevinger is starting in place of struggling RHP Josh Tomlin, whose turn in the rotation is being skipped. It will be Clevinger's sixth start, his first since Aug. 13, a 5-1 win over the Angels in which he pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run on one hit with three strikeouts and four walks. In five starts this year, Clevinger is 1-1 with a 6.29 ERA. In six relief appearances, he is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

OF Rajai Davis stole his league-leading 35th base of the season in the seventh inning. At 35, Davis is the oldest player to steal 35 bases in a season since OF Ichiro Suzuki, at age 37, stole 40 bases for Seattle in 2011.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall's two-out, two-strike walk-off RBI single on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning capped a three-run Indians rally that lifted them to a 6-5 victory. As he rounded first after his game-winning hit, Chisenhall was engulfed by his teammates. "I just tried to get on the ground and cover myself from the punches," he said. "But it was totally worth it for the win, especially with how we did it," It's the Indians' ninth walk-off win of the season, second most in the majors to Houston's 10.