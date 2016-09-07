RHP Shawn Armstrong was recalled from Class A Lake County on Tuesday. Armstrong had been recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 29 as bullpen insurance, then was optioned to Lake County two days later, with the intent to recall him again fairly soon. In 47 relief appearances at Columbus, Armstrong was 3-1 with a 1.84 ERA and nine saves. In four previous stints with the Indians this year, he allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings.

RHP Corey Kluber's loss Tuesday was his first since July 3. He gave up four runs in seven innings against the Astros. In 10 starts between defeats, he was 7-0 with a 1.94 ERA. The big blow off Kluber came in the second inning, a two-out, three-run home run by Marwin Gonzalez, on an 0-2 pitch after Kluber walked the previous two batters. "The home run, I made a bad pitch and he took advantage of it. But the walks were the bigger issue," Kluber said.

DH Carlos Santana hit his 29th home run Tuesday. He is second on the team in home runs to 1B Mike Napoli, who has 30. The combined 59 home runs by Santana and Napoli are the most by an Indians duo since Travis Hafner (42) and Grady Sizemore (28) combined to hit 70 in 2006.

C Yan Gomes will serve as the designated hitter for Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Gomes is scheduled to catch for the first time on his minor league rehab either Thursday or Friday. He has been on the disabled list since July 18 due to a separated right shoulder.

1B Mike Napoli's home run Monday was his 30th of the season but his first since Aug. 11. Napoli went 87 plate appearances between home runs. "He's getting his hits. He just isn't hitting them out of the park," manager Terry Francona said. "His home runs tend to come in bunches."