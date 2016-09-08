OF Brandon Guyer had a key pinch-hit two-run double in the Indians' four-run fifth inning. The hit extended the Indians' lead to 6-3. "I feel like I haven't come through for the team much lately, so that felt really good," Guyer said. Since being acquired from Tampa Bay in a trade Aug. 1, Guyer is hitting .309, with four doubles, one homer and 10 RBI in 25 games.

SS Francisco Lindor had three singles, his major league-leading 23rd three-hit game of the season. That's the most three-hit games in a season by an Indians player since 1936, when Earl Averill had 29 and Hal Trosky had 24.

C Yan Gomes started his first game at catcher on an injury rehab with Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday. Gomes had been used as a DH in his other rehab games. He has been on the disabled list since July 18 with a separated right shoulder.

RHP Cody Allen had an edge-of-the-seat appearance in the ninth inning. With the Indians leading 6-5, Allen gave up a leadoff single to pinch hitter Tony Kemp. Allen then struck out OF George Springer, SS Alex Bregman and 2B Jose Altuve to end the game. "We were hoping Altuve wouldn't come to the plate, but it figures," manager Terry Francona said. "Those are situations, you don't like them, but in hindsight you enjoy them,'' Allen said. "It's competition at its best. Game on the line. He's one of the best hitters in the game."

Mike Clevinger will come out of the bullpen for a second consecutive start on Saturday versus Minnesota. Clevinger is starting in place of slumping RHP Josh Tomlin.

1B Mike Napoli's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave the Indians a 4-3 lead. "That changed the game," manager Terry Francona said. "We went from losing to winning." It is Napoli's career-high 31st home run of the seson. He hit 30 with Texas in 2011. The home run came on the first pitch from RHP Doug Fister. It's Napoli's eighth first-pitch home run of the season.