SS Francisco Lindor concluded a red-hot homestand by going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. The Indians went 8-2 on the homestand that concluded Thursday, and Lindor was a big reason. During the homestand, Lindor hit .450 to raise his season average to .322. Lindor has 52 multi-hit games, third-most in the American League.

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched a shaky five innings, giving up five runs on seven hits, but still got the win. Bauer is 11-6. All five Indians starting pitchers have at least 11 wins: RHP Corey Kluber (15-9), RHP Carlos Carrasco (11-7), RHP Danny Salazar (11-6), RHP Josh Tomlin (11-8) and Bauer. It's the first time the Indians have five starters with 11 or more wins since 1954 when the Indians won 111 games and the American League pennant. In 1954, Bob Feller, Bob Lemon, Mike Garcia, Early Wynn and Bob Lemon all won 11 or more games.

1B Carlos Santana hit his 30th home run in the fifth inning. Santana is second on the club in home runs behind 1B Mike Napoli, who has 31. "I told him in spring training we were both going to hit 30 homers this year. I'm happy for him," Napoli said. Napoli and Santana have career highs in homers this year. It's the first time the Indians had two players hit 30 home runs in the same year since 2002, when Jim Thome hit 52 and Ellis Burks 32.

OF Abraham Almonte isn't eligible to play in the postseason because of an 80-game suspension he served for a positive steroids test, but he's making the most of his playing time in the regular season. Almonte had a double and a triple in four at-bats Thursday. He is hitting .325 with eight extra-base hits and 11 RBIs over his last 12 games. "He understands why we don't play him, but he always stays ready," manager Terry Francona said.