RHP Joe Colon replaced Danny Salazar on Friday, pitching one shutout inning against Minnesota to earn his first major league win in five career appearances and lower his ERA to 1.69. He started the sixth but was replaced after issuing a walk to lead off the inning.

RHP Danny Salazar, who earlier this season spent time on the disabled list for right elbow soreness, received a no decision after he was removed after the fourth inning for precautionary reasons with right forearm tightness. Manager Terry Francona said Salazar’s discomfort is muscular and not related to the previous injury. Francona said Salazar would be observed tonight and reevaluated on Saturday.

C Yan Gomes was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Akron, where he went 1-for-4 with an RBI Friday. He has been on the disabled list since July 18 with a separated right shoulder.

3B Jose Ramirez went 3-for-5 on Friday for his ninth three-hit game of the season and extend his hitting streak to six games. His 44 multi-hit games are second on the team to Fransisco Lindor.

1B/DH Mike Napoli’s 32nd home run was his third in his last five games. His seven home runs against the Twins in 2016 are the most he has hit against any opponent this season. He also set a single-season career-high with his 93rd RBI on Friday.