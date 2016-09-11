2B Jason Kipnis drove in the game's first run on Saturday with his team-high ninth career hit off of Twins starter Hector Santiago. Kipnis is batting .346 (9-for-26) all time against Santiago.

1B Carlos Santana singled in his first at-bat on Saturday and is now hitting .343 (12-for-35) at Target Field this season and .284 (21-for-74) against the Twins overall.

RHP Mike Clevenger did not factor into the decision on Saturday, but he tied a season high with five strikeouts in the four innings he worked in just his second start since Aug. 13. His 62 pitches thrown were the most since a four-inning relief appearance against the White Sox on Aug. 18.

OF Coco Crisp made his third start in left field and fourth overall for Cleveland on Saturday night. Acquired Aug. 31 via trade with Oakland, the 36-year-old's .406 average with runners in scoring position is second in the American League.

OF Rajai Davis led off the game with his 21st double of the season and scored Cleveland's lone run on Saturday night, giving him a hit in four straight starts. Davis also made a stellar defensive play in the bottom of the first inning to take away a hit from Minnesota's Max Kepler after doing the same to Kepler in the eighth inning of the series opener. Kepler returned the favor with his diving catch of Davis' extra-base bid in the ninth.