FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
September 13, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Danny Salazar's season most likely is over. On Monday, an MRI exam on his right forearm showed a mild strain of the flexor muscle. He won't be able to pick up a baseball for at least 10 days and he won't be able to pitch for three to four weeks. If the Indians were to advance deep in the playoffs there would be a chance he could pitch again, but manager Terry Francona isn't counting on seeing the 26-year-old back on the mound anytime soon. Salazar, who compiled a 10-3 record with a 2.75 ERA in the first half of the season to earn his first All-Star appearance, is scheduled to receive a platelet rich plasma injection to speed up the process.

RHP Danny Salazar will miss three to four weeks after being diagnosed with a mild strain to his right forearm flexor musculature.

C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) was scheduled to catch nine innings Monday night at Double-A Akron and will DH on Tuesday before he is re-evaluated as to when he could return.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.