RHP Danny Salazar's season most likely is over. On Monday, an MRI exam on his right forearm showed a mild strain of the flexor muscle. He won't be able to pick up a baseball for at least 10 days and he won't be able to pitch for three to four weeks. If the Indians were to advance deep in the playoffs there would be a chance he could pitch again, but manager Terry Francona isn't counting on seeing the 26-year-old back on the mound anytime soon. Salazar, who compiled a 10-3 record with a 2.75 ERA in the first half of the season to earn his first All-Star appearance, is scheduled to receive a platelet rich plasma injection to speed up the process.

C Yan Gomes (separated right shoulder) was scheduled to catch nine innings Monday night at Double-A Akron and will DH on Tuesday before he is re-evaluated as to when he could return.