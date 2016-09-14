RHP Danny Salazar will miss 3-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a mild strain to his flexor musculature. Salazar underwent an MRI on Monday and will get a platelet-rich plasma injection on Tuesday and won't throw for 10 days. Manager Terry Francona said it is too early to speculate whether Salazar could factor into the Indians' postseason pitching plans. "There's no reason to even speculate," Francona said. "The one thing we want to do is get him healthy and make sure he knows he's healthy because that's important."

C Yan Gomes (separated shoulder) was scheduled to catch nine innings on Monday night at Double-Akron and will DH on Tuesday before he is re-evaluated as to when he could return. "He's done real well," manager Terry Francona said. "He's caught three games (in the minors) and we need to let him get the normal aches and pains out of the way let alone working on the shoulder."

OF Abraham Almonte returned the starting lineup after sitting out the series opener. Almonte, 27, entered Tuesday hitting .283 with one home run and 21 RBIs in 52 games

RHP Carlos Carrasco was roughed up in Monday night's 11-4 loss to the White Sox after he gave up five runs (four earned) and scattered eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. Carrasco was done in by some ineffective defense behind him, which manager Terry Francona said can't happen. "We've got to do better. There were a lot of things that happened tonight that hasn't been the norm for us," Francona said. "Hopefully, we got it out of our system tonight."

RF Lonnie Chisenhall proved to be a mixed bag Monday night. Despite going 2-for-4, Chisenhall allowed two routine balls to get past him in right field -- both of which went for errors and one of which led to a White Sox run. Offensively, Chisenhall continued to produce from the plate, where he is hitting .312 with 21 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 51 RBI over his last 91 games. Chisenhall drove in the Indians' first run of the night with an RBI single in the second inning.