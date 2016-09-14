2B Jason Kipnis matched a season high with two doubles Tuesday against the White Sox. The performance also marked his 40th multi-hit game of the year. He is hitting .328 (22-for-67) with nine doubles and six RBI in his last 16 games against the White Sox.

RHP Trevor Bauer (11-7) drew the loss Tuesday against the White Sox after allowing six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. Bauer retired 12 batters in a row before falling apart in the sixth inning, during which the White Sox tallied seven runs. In his past nine starts, Bauer is 4-3 with a 4.97 ERA.

1B Carlos Santana increased his hitting streak against the White Sox to nine games on Tuesday. Santana is hitting .333 (12-for-36) with two doubles, two home runs and two RBI during the streak. He is hitting .245 with 31 home runs and 74 RBI in 141 games this season.

OF Abraham Almonte returned the starting lineup after sitting out the series opener. Almonte, 27, entered Tuesday hitting .283 with one home run and 21 RBIs in 52 games

RHP Josh Tomlin (11-8, 4.85 ERA) will return to the rotation Wednesday against the White Sox to make his first start since Aug. 30. The 31-year-old will pitch on eight days' rest after his most recent appearance out of the bullpen Sept. 5. In seven appearances (six starts) since Aug. 5, he is 0-5 with an 11.06 ERA. His return to the rotation was prompted by a forearm injury to RHP Danny Salazar, whose status for the postseason could be in jeopardy.