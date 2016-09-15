C Yan Gomes played DH for Double-A Akron on Wednesday and will be re-evaluated Thursday. Gomes, who's on the 60-day disabled list with a shoulder injury, is expected to be activated Friday and catch RHP Corey Kluber. Gomes has been sidelined since July 17. He's hitting just .165 with a .198 on-base percentage in 71 games this season.

3B Jose Ramirez extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a two-run triple Wednesday night against the White Sox. Ramirez also singled in the sixth and went 2-for-4 with the triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ramirez has three double-digit hit streaks, and is one of only seven American League players to have that many this season.

RHP Mike Clevinger will not have a pitch count when he starts for the Indians in the series-finale Thursday at the White Sox. It will be Clevinger's second start since re-joining the starting rotation out of the bullpen. Clevinger threw just 62 pitches in is previous outing, striking out four in four innings. "It's nice to go into his game knowing if he's throwing the ball OK, he's going to get to pitch for a while," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Josh Tomlin started Wednesday night for the Indians at the White Sox, earning the win after allowing one run in five innings. It was Tomlin's first start since Aug. 30, when he allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Twins and was removed from the rotation for ineffectiveness. Tomlin made only one relief appearance after the demotion, throwing a scoreless inning Sept. 5 against the Astros, but got the first opportunity to take injury RHP Danny Salazar's spot in the rotation.