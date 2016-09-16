SS Francisco Lindor has 178 hits this season, and manager Terry Francona said it would be "quite an accomplishment" for Lindor to reach 200. Lindor is also trying to become the first Indians hitter to score 100 runs in a season since SS Jhonny Peralta had 104 in 2008. Lindor has scored 92 runs. He struck out in his one at-bat Thursday against the White Sox. He is batting .313.

C Yan Gomes (right shoulder) could be activated from the disabled list Friday. He was expected to undergo a scan Thursday after he was hit by a pitch during a rehab game Wednesday with Double-A Akron. Gomes went on the 15-day DL on July 18 and was moved to the 60-day DL on Aug. 31.

RHP Mike Clevinger allowed a run and three hits in four innings Thursday against the White Sox. He gave up a solo home run to Jose Abreu, Clevinger, a rookie, has pitched past the fifth inning once in five starts since he was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 4 as the Indians build up his pitch count.

DH Mike Napoli can become the first Indian with 100 RBIs in a season since Travis Hafner had 100 and Victor Martinez had 114 in 2007. Napoli has 94 RBIs.

RF Lonnie Chisenhall was scratched from the starting lineup shortly before Thursday's game against the White Sox because of lower abdominal discomfort. Chisenhall is hitting .298 with eight home runs.