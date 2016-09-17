RHP Corey Kluber pitched seven innings, allowing four runs on five hits, with seven strikeouts and three walks. "He's tough. He has over 200 strikeouts and a Cy Young Award in his trophy case," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said. Kluber's seven strikeouts gives him 924 for his career, passing Addie Joss (921) for 11th place on the Indians' all-time list. Kluber is also the first Indians pitcher to have three consecutive 200-innings seasons since RHP Jake Westbrook from 2004-06.

C Yan Gomes, who was expected to be activated off the disabled list and in the starting lineup Friday night, has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist. Gomes suffered the injury when he was hit by a pitch Wednesday, in his last minor league rehab start with Double-A Akron. There is no timetable for when, or if Gomes will play again this year. He was originally placed on the disabled list onJuly 18 with a separated right shoulder.

OF Rajai Davis entered the game as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and promptly stole second base. It's his league-leading 38th stolen base. Davis is bidding to become the first Indian to lead the American League in stolen bases since Kenny Lofton in 1996. The Indians had three stolen bases in the game to lift their league-leading total to 119. "We?re aware they can run and we've made our pitchers aware of it. Their entire lineup can run," Detroit manager Brad Ausmus said.

OF Mike Napoli had a single, double, home run and four RBI. Napoli has 34 home runs and 98 RBI. The 34 home runs are the most by an Indians hitter since Travis Hafner hit 42 in 2006. The home run was a towering two-run blast off RHP Michael Fulmer in the fifth inning.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall has missed the last four games due to an abdominal strain. His status is being evaluated day-to-day.