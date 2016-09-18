RHP Corey Kluber, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014, has pitched himself into strong contention to win the award again this year. Kluber is 17-9 with a 3.12 ERA. "He's proven to that he can go out there every five days, year after year after year and still be pretty good. That's hard to do," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "That's what's turned him into an elite pitcher. Doing it once is pretty awesome, but doing it time after time is really tough."

C Yan Gomes has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture of his right wrist. "Chances are his season is over," Boston manager Terry Francona said. Gomes suffered the injury when hit by a pitch in a rehab game at Double-A Akron on Sept. 14. No surgery is necessary. Gomes is wearing a brace but no cast on the wrist. He will be able to resume conditioning activities in about six to eight weeks. Gomes has been on the disabled list since July 18 with a separated right shoulder. He appeared in 71 games this year and hit .165 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs.

3B Jose Ramirez celebrated his 24th birthday with a bases-loaded walkoff single in the bottom of the 10th inning to win Saturday's game. It was Ramirez's second walkoff hit of the season. He is hitting .342 with runners in scoring position.

OF Rajai Davis stole two bases Saturday, raising his American League-leading total to 40. At age 35, Davis is the oldest player to steal 40 bases in a season since 2011 when Ichiro Suzuki stole 40 at age 37. Davis is the first Indians player to steal 40 bases in a season since Omar Vizquel stole 42 in 1999.

RHP Carlos Carrasco suffered a season-ending broken right hand when 2B Ian Kinsler hit Carrasco's second pitch of the game back to the mound, plunking Carrasco on the hand. It's major blow to Cleveland's rotation because another starter, RHP Danny Salazar, is already done for the year because of a strained right forearm. "We might have to piece it together, but the good news is we think we can," manager Terry Francona of the team's injury-riddled rotation.

LHP Andrew Miller, who normally only pitches one inning, pitched two as the eighth and final Indians reliever in their 1-0 victory on Saturday. Miller was rewarded with the win, improving his record to 8-1. "In this kind of game, at this point in the season, that's my job," Miller said. "I felt I could go out there and get three more outs. There weren't a whole lot of guys left. This is a big win for us."