RHP Adam Plutko's contract was selected from Triple-A Columbus. Plutko had been home for the last week, following the end of Columbus' season, but the Indians had a need for another pitcher after RHP Carlos Carrasco broke his right hand on Sept. 17. Manager Terry Francona said Plutko wouldn't be available to pitch until Saturday at the earliest. In a combined 28 starts at Columbus and Double-A Akron, Plutko was 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA.

OF Brandon Guyer hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth. It was the Indians' major-league-high 11th walk-off win, with the decisive hits provided by nine players. "On any given night, it can be anybody. Tonight it was me," Guyer said. "But we have full confidence that anyone can come through."

DH Carlos Santana's home run was his 33rd of the year, the most in the majors by a switch hitter since Mark Teixeira hit 39 in 2011. Santana's home run was his 150th with the Indians. He needs one more to tie Joe Carter for 12th place on the club's all-time list.

RHP Danny Salazar has been shut down for the rest of the regular season because of a right forearm strain, but pitching coach Mickey Callaway said there is a small chance Salazar could pitch out of the bullpen in the postseason. Salazar did some light throwing from 60 feet on Tuesday. "The No. 1 priority is getting him healthy and feeling good. Anything more than that would be great," manager Terry Francona said.

LHP TJ House was designated for assignment by the Indians to make room on the 40-man roster for newly promoted RHP Adam Plutko. In 33 appearances, 12 starts, at Triple-A Columbus, House was 5-3 with a 3.98 ERA. In 2014, he was a member of the Indians' rotation in the second half of the season. He went 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA in his last 10 starts and 5-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 starts overall. However, he missed most of the 2015 season with a shoulder injury and was never able to recapture his 2014 form.

RHP Josh Tomlin appears to be over his midseason slump. Tomlin pitched into the seventh inning Tuesday, his second consecutive solid start after a disastrous month of August in which he was 0-5 with an 11.48 ERA. Tomlin pitched 6 2/3 innings Tuesday against Kansas City, allowing one run on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks. In two starts since a two-week hiatus out of the rotation, Tomlin has a 1.54 ERA. "My execution of pitches is better," he said. "I was missing over the middle of the plate too much. I'm not an overpowering pitcher. When I miss, I need to miss to the side I'm trying to go to, not over the plate." Tomlin is averaging a league-leading 1.13 walks per nine innings (20 walks in 160 innings). That is the lowest mark for a qualified Indians pitcher since Addie Joss had a 0.83 mark in 1908.

LHP Andrew Miller pitched 1 2/3 innings, retiring all five batters he faced, three on strikeouts, to get the win. He boosted his record to 9-1. It was the 17th time in Miller's 65 appearances that he had at least three strikeouts, a total that leads major league relievers.