RHP Corey Kluber struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings against the Royals to get the win, boosting his record to 18-9, which matches his record in 2014 when he won the American League Cy Young Award. Kluber gave up two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts and two walks. "He's just so consistent. He's the same guy every fifth day, and that's the biggest compliment I can give him," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

SS Francisco Lindor played in his team-leading 150th game Wednesday night. Lindor also leads the Indians in plate appearances and at-bats. All that playing may be taking its toll. In his past 11 games, Lindor, who is in an 0-for-17 slump, is hitting .077 (3-for-39). That has caused his season average to drop from .322 to .306. "This is his first full season, and he's learning from it," manager Terry Francona said. "You can tell he's a little tired, but he's still playing the heck out of shortstop."

DH Carlos Santana had four of the Indians' 13 hits Wednesday. The four hits match Santana's season high.

2B Jose Ramirez had three of the Indians' six doubles in the Wednesday game. Ramirez ranks second in the American League with 42 doubles, which is an Indians record for a switch hitter. "He's so consistent. Left-handed, right-handed, he shoots the ball all over the park and makes plays in the field," Indians manager Terry Francona said. Added RHP Corey Kluber, "There's not an area he hasn't contributed."

C Roberto Perez may have made the throw of the year for the Indians in the ninth inning Wednesday. With the Indians clinging to a 4-3 lead and Kansas City PR Terrance Gore on first with no outs, Perez threw out Gore trying to steal second base. "I was hoping (RHP Cody) Allen would give me a chance. He did, and I made a good throw. That was a game-changer, especially when you know nobody had thrown him out," Perez said. Prior to that, Gore was 9-for-9 in stolen-base attempts this year and 17-for-17 in his career. "They had perfect execution. That's the only way you're going to get Gore, and they pulled it off," Royals manager Ned Yost said.