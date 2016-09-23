2B Jason Kipnis hit a home run in the first inning. It’s his 10th first-inning home run this season. The only American League player with more is Albert Pujols with 11. Kipnis’ 10 first-inning home runs are the most by an Indians player since Al Rosen hit 11 in 1953.

SS Francisco Lindor was 0-for-2 with two walks in the game. Lindor is now in an 0-for-19 hitless streak.

RHP Bryan Shaw gets overshadowed in Cleveland’s bullpen because he usually pitches after LHP Andrew Miller and before RHP Cody Allen, the Indians’ closer. But in his last 43 appearances, dating to June 17, Shaw has a 1.36 ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .184 batting average. Shaw, who led the league in appearances with a club record 80 in 2014, leads the league again this year with 73. Since the start of the 2013 season Shaw has appeared in more games (297) than any pitcher in the majors. “To do that you’ve got to be good and you’ve got to be resilient,” manager Terry Francona said. “He’ll take the ball when a lot of pitchers won‘t.”

1B Carlos Santana’s three-run home run broke a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning and was the difference in the game in the Indians’ 5-2 win over the Royals. In the last five games Santana is 9-for-15, with three doubles, three home runs and five RBIs. After hitting 19 home runs with 85 RBI last year Santana has 34 homers and 83 RBIs this year. “I‘m happy for Carlos because he has really made an effort to be better than he was, and you don’t see that a lot in veteran players,” manager Terry Francona said.

RHP Dan Otero pitched two scoreless innings on one hit with two strikeouts and no walks to get the win. Otero improved his record to 5-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.49. “Otero settled everything down and gave us two big innings,” said manager Terry Francona.

RHP Mike Clevinger started and pitched five innings, giving up two runs on four hits with four strikeouts and no walks. With RHP Carlos Carrasco and RHP Danny Salazar both out for the year with injuries, Clevinger could be an option for manager Terry Francona to start a game in the postseason. “He doesn’t back down. He really competes,” Francona said.

OF Rajai Davis, 35, leads the AL with 40 stolen bases. He has a chance to become the oldest player to lead either league in steals since Rickey Henderson, at age 39, led the AL with 66 steals in 1998.