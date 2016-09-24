RHP Cody Anderson will start Saturday, his first start for the Indians since June 7. In eight starts this year Anderson is 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA. In nine relief appearances he is 1-1 with 3.06 ERA. He is starting Saturday in the No.5 spot in the rotation that became vacant with the season-ending injuries to RHP Carlos Carrasco and RHP Danny Salazar.

RHP Cody Anderson will start Saturday, his first for the Indians since June 7. Anderson has split the season between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus. In eight starts for the Indians, Anderson is 1-3 with a 7.65 ERA. In nine relief appearances, he is 1-1 with 3.06 ERA. At Columbus, he made 13 appearances (six starts) and was 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA. "We told him to treat it like you're coming into the game as a reliever. We want him to try to impact the game for two or three innings, not try to go five or six innings," manager Terry Francona said. Anderson is filling the No. 5 spot in the rotation that became vacant with the injuries to RHP Carlos Carrasco and RHP Danny Salazar.

RHP Trevor Bauer gave up a pair of two-run home runs Friday but still made it through 7 2/3 innings, and benefited from an major offensive outburst by his teammates to earn the win in the 10-4 victory over the White Sox. Bauer is 12-8, which is a career-high for wins. "He made a couple of mistakes and they made him pay for it, but other that he was pretty good," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He stayed out there and allowed us to tie it up and then spread it out."

RHP Dan Otero, in addition to having a 1.49 ERA in 59 relief appearances, has had eight appearances in which he has pitched two or more innings. He hasn't allowed a run in any of them.

3B Jose Ramirez had a double, a home run and four RBIs. Ramirez has a seven-game hitting streak, during which he is 11-for-26 with five doubles, one home run and eight RBI.

OF Coco Crisp's two-run double was the big blow in the Indians' four-run fifth inning. Crisp leads the American League with a .403 batting average with runners in scoring position.

1B Mike Napoli snapped an 0-for-21 hitless streak with a fourth inning single, and added two more singles and two RBI laters in the game. In addition to 34 home runs, Napoli has 100 RBIs. He's the first Indians player to reach 100 RBI since Victor Martinez had 114 and Travis Hafner 100 in 2007. "It's nice to be able to do that, and to do on a winning team makes it even better," Napoli said. At 34, Napoli is the oldest Indians player to record a 100-RBI season since Luke Easter had 103 at age 35 in 1951.