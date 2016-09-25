RHP Adam Plutko made his major league debut Saturday, entering the game with one out in the eighth inning. In 1 2/3 scoreless innings, Plutko gave up two hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

SS Francisco Lindor went 0-for-2 with a walk before being taken out of the game when it became a blowout in the eighth inning. Lindor is going through his worst slump of the year. He is in a 0-for-25 hitless slide. His last hit was a first-inning single on Sept. 16.

2B Jose Ramirez extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 2-for-3 on Saturday, including his 45th double of the season. Ramirez has hit six doubles in his last four games. He is two doubles behind Boston DH David Ortiz for the American League lead. Ramirez has also hit in 13 consecutive games at Progressive Field, batting .432 (19-for-44) during that span with one home run, eight doubles and 11 RBIs. Ramirez's 45 doubles are an Indians record for a switch-hitter.

1B Mike Napoli has 100 RBIs. That's the most RBI by an Indians right-handed hitter since 3B Travis Fryman had 106 in 2000. Napoli, however, is struggling in September. He is hitting .159 (12-for-76) this month, although he does have five home runs and 12 RBIs.