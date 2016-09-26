OF Brandon Guyer's single in the fifth inning was the first of only two Indians hits Sunday. Guyer was acquired in a trade deadline deal with Tampa Bay. Since making his debut with the Indians on Aug. 3, Guyer is hitting .333 (26-for-78) with two home runs, five doubles and 14 RBIs.

SS Francisco Lindor, who had appeared in 153 of the Indians' first 154 games, was given a day off Sunday. Lindor is hitting .231 in September and he is hitless in his last 25 at-bats.

RHP Dan Otero pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings as he lowered his ERA to 1.46. That would be the lowest ERA by an Indians pitcher with at least 60 innings pitched since Jose Mesa had a 1.13 ERA in 64 innings in 1995, when he finished second in the Cy Young voting and fourth in the MVP voting.

3B Jose Ramirez was 0-for-3 with a walk, which snapped his eight game hitting streak and his 13-game home hitting streak. Ramirez batted .432 (19-for-44), with one home run, eight doubles and 11 RBIs in his eight-game home hitting streak.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who projects to be the Indians' No.3 starter in the postseason, pitched well enough to win but had to settle for a loss Sunday. Tomlin pitched 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on five hits with no walks. "I thought he was tremendous," manager Terry Francona said. "He had late movement on his pitches. Very crisp. He's building on his last few starts, and he's holding his stuff. That's really good."