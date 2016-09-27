RHP Cory Kluber left his Monday start at Detroit due to a right groin strain that the Indians hope is not serious.

RHP Danny Salazar is moving cautiously toward a return to Cleveland's pitching staff. He threw 20 pitches at 75 percent on Monday and will throw a few more times this week. "His health is the first priority. He's not rushing into anything," manager Terry Francona said. "This is not a speed-up program. This is a back-to-throw program, this is the program that guys are supposed to do."

RHP Danny Salazar (forearm) threw 20 pitches at 75 percent of maximum Monday, but manager Terry Francona cautioned not to expect too much from his injured starter. "That's all he was supposed to (do)," Francona said. "Then we're trying to figure out the next three to four days, like he'll certainly have a couple bullpens. Is every other day a little bit ambitious? Is every third day? Mickey (Callaway, the pitching coach) and Danny will sit down and figure out the best way to go through the rest of the week. (Salazar's) health is the first priority. He's not rushing into anything. This is not a speed-up program. This is a back-to-throw program, this is the program that guys are supposed to do."

C Roberto Perez got a couple of timely hits Monday night, which Cleveland will need on occasion in the postseason. Perez hit his third home run leading off the seventh and added an RBI single in the eighth, both padding leads. "We've gotten contributions all over the map," manager Terry Francona said.

LF Coco Crisp hit a two-run home run, his 13th, to get Cleveland off to a 2-0 start in the second inning Monday night at Detroit. Crisp will have a chance to play a big role in the playoffs because OF Abraham Almonte won't be eligible.

RHP Carlos Carrasco was in the Cleveland clubhouse in Detroit on Monday to take part in the division-title-clinching celebration, his right hand sporting an autograph-laden cast. "This is my family," said Carrasco, who two weeks ago sustained a broken bone when hit by a line drive off the bat of Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler. "I want to be here. I want to respect that." Carrasco said he will wear the cast for two more weeks. "I'm not disappointed," he said of the injury. "It happened. There was nothing I could do. I'm pretty sure somebody's going to step up (and take my place)."

LHP Andrew Miller got the win as the first of four Cleveland relievers to pitch scoreless ball. Miller (10-1, 4-0 with the Indians) retired five batters in a row, four on strikeouts, after coming in and giving up an RBI single to Miguel Cabrera with a runner on second. Manager Terry Francona possesses an experienced closer, RHP Cody Allen, so he is able to bring Miller in from the sixth through the ninth innings to squelch opposing rallies. "I thought it was kind of a big statement to the players (when we got Miller from the Yankees)," Francona said. "Because of my job, I get to hear the conversations, so I knew they were trying. But when it got done, it gave everybody a shot in the arm."