RHP Shawn Armstrong threw two scoreless relief innings Tuesday night, allowing just one intentional walk. "I thought he threw the ball very well," manager Terry Francona said. "He came in in a tough spot (runners on second and third, nobody out in the fourth), made some really good pitches, then went out and got another (scoreless) inning." He'll continue working out of the bullpen.

SS Erik Gonzalez got three of the four hits against Detroit RHP Justin Verlander. "Every time a guy like Erik plays," manager Terry Francona said, "he's going to grow from it. ... He played a nice shortstop. So there's always something to kind of hang your hat on when the younger guys play."

RHP Cory Kluber (strained right quadriceps) will be out 7-10 days. "I don't know about best-case (scenario)," manager Terry Francona said, "but it's a heckuva lot better than it could have been. I think we were hopeful that he'd be OK. But again, when a guy's out there competing, you don't know how much they're really hurting. But this will give him a chance to hopefully have a bullpen session or two. Hopefully, maybe it'll even help him. It's certainly not bad news."

RHP Zach McAllister will start Wednesday night as manager Terry Francona elected to push RHP Trevor Bauer back to Saturday. McAllister (3-2, 3.58 ERA) is making just his second start of the season. He is 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA in eight relief appearances against Detroit this season but is 1-3 with a 5.25 ERA in 22 games (10 starts) against Detroit overall.

LHP TJ House, designated for assignment by the Indians on Sept. 20, was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday. In 33 appearances, 12 starts, at Columbus, House was 5-3 with a 3.98 ERA. In 2014, he was a member of the Indians' rotation in the second half of the season. He went 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA in his last 10 starts and 5-3 with a 3.35 ERA in 18 starts overall. However, he missed most of the 2015 season with a shoulder injury and was never able to recapture his 2014 form.

RHP Mike Clevinger gave up five runs, all driven in by Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, and manager Terry Francona said he'll probably work out of the bullpen the rest of the way. "Clevinger got into trouble falling behind in the count," Francona said, "and then the strikes he threw probably were catching too much of the plate. Two innings of work, 2-3 walks and seven hits. Wasn't his best outing. Moving forward the last four or five days here, we'll try to get him back to the 'pen, because that's where we think he can help us hopefully moving forward."

3B Chris Gimenez got his first career start at third base Tuesday night and his fifth appearance at the position in his career. "I'm not thrilled about that," manager Terry Francona said, "but I mean, we were running out of players (to put in the lineup)." Gimenez didn't look out of place, throwing out SS Jose Iglesias on a ground ball in the sixth and starting a 5-4-3 double play to end the eighth.