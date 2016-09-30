LHP Ryan Merritt got his scheduled start rained out Thursday in Detroit, but manager Terry Francona said afterward his rookie southpaw will start Friday in Kansas City. RHP Adam Plutko, scheduled to start Friday, is squeezed out. "Plutko threw the other day in relief," Francona said. "We wanted to see Merritt get a start and today was his day. So..."

RHP Cory Kluber continues to get treatment on his bad right quad and play light catch as he waits to feel well enough to resume throwing. "He's getting treatment and he's playing catch," manager Terry Francona said. "I think he's even starting to feel better. It's only been a couple days but I think he needs some time to let this thing (calm down). That's what we want him to do. We don't want him to run out there. He doesn't need to. Let him get better. He's pretty good about keeping an eye on getting his stuff done." Francona said he believes Kluber will be able to throw a couple of bullpens and return to staring in the playoffs next week.

RHP Danny Salazar could throw a test inning or two Sunday, under a "best case" scenario outlined by manager Terry Francona on Thursday. Salazar has a sore arm muscle and threw a 33-pitch light bullpen Wednesday. He's scheduled to throw another Friday or Saturday and there's an outside chance he could be cleared to pitch Sunday. "The priority is to get him feeling good," Francona said. "We wouldn't rush that to try to get him available. We really want him to be in a good place. And then if it works, good, but we're not going to shortcut anything. (Pitching Sunday) would be a perfect world. Those are conversations we've all had. That's why I guess I keep falling back on what I said originally. That's the best way to go about it. You start trying to push something that's not there, that wouldn't be good. If he's ready to pitch on Sunday you can bet that he has passed all his tests, I mean with everybody."

RF Abraham Almonte was in the starting lineup for Thursday's game at Detroit but is ineligible for postseason play and is unlikely to be traveling with Cleveland once the regular season ends. "I don't think he's going to be (traveling)," manager Terry Francona said. "I don't have concrete evidence." He gave the Indians another switch-hitter in the lineup against Detroit. He is less likely to start in Kansas City but would be available to pinch-hit in a key spot.

RHP Josh Tomlin is almost certain to pitch Sunday in Kansas City instead of being held back to face Detroit on Monday night for a game that might never be played. The game would be played in Detroit on Monday if it is material to the Tigers' wild card chances or if the Indians can earn a better seed for postseason play by winning. Francona's pre-game thought was Tomlin might be held out to face the Tigers. "If we were to play Monday, that would actually be a better day for Tomlin to pitch," Francona said. "But if we don't know, we're not going to gamble on it. We'll see. Unless we knew, we'd probably have a bullpen day. If they went into their game Sunday and they weren't sure there was going to be a game, we're not going to hold Tomlin out. We've got to worry about ourselves." After the rainout Francona said Tomlin would go Sunday. Circumstances could change, however.