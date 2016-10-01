RHP Corey Kluber, who is nursing a strained quadriceps, threw long toss before the game Friday.

RHP Corey Kluber, who left his Monday start with a quad strain, threw long toss before the game. "He's not on the mound yet, but he's keeping his arm nice and stretched out," manager Terry Francona said. "And he's making progress, too. He's here early every day, just like you would think." The Indians have yet to set a date when Kluber might be ready to have a mound session.

SS Francisco Lindor snapped an 0-for-29 with a third inning double and hit a three-run homer in the seventh. "To see Frankie have a little life in his bat was really good to see," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "I think he handled it (slump) really well. I don't think anybody enjoys not getting hits."

RHP Danny Salazar, who has been out with a forearm strain, threw a bullpen session Friday. Manager Terry Francona said the next step could be a simulated game Monday.

C Yan Gomes came off the 60-day disabled list and caught the final three innings Friday against the Royals.

RHP Carlos Carrasco won't pitch again this year even if the Indians make it to the World Series. He was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday with a broken little right finger. Carrasco was struck in his hand by an Ian Kinsler line drive on Sept. 17.