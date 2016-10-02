RHP Corey Kluber starts the second game of the ALDS on Friday against Boston, manager Terry Francona said. Kluber has a quadriceps injury and has not pitched since last Monday. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen Sunday and Tuesday before facing the Red Sox.

RHP Trevor Bauer is the Indians starter for the ALDS opener Thursday against Boston. Manager Terry Francona told Bauer in the dugout after giving up three runs on six hits and two walks, while striking out nine Royals in a no-decision Saturday.

DH Carlos Santana doubled and tripled Friday and Saturday. Only two other Indians have doubled and tripled in back-to-back games. Odell Hale did it twice in 1934 and 1936, while Roy Weatherly accomplished the feat in 1936.

OF Rajai Davis stole his American League-leading 43rd base in the eighth inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error. "Rajai can change the game," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "That's a situation where they know he's running, but he still has the ability. We don't even have Coco (Crisp) bunting because we think he can steal it. That doesn't happen very often. He's that good of a base stealer."