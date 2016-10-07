RHP Corey Kluber, who won the 2014 AL Cy Young Award and is a candidate again this year, will make his first career postseason start in Game 2. "I'm sure there will be some nerves, but I get nerves if it's live batting practice in spring training. That just means you care what you're doing," he said.

RHP Corey Kluber, the 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner who is a candidate to win it again this year, will make his first career postseason start in Game 2 of the ALDS against Boston. "I'm sure there will be some nerves, but I get nerves if it's live batting practice in spring training. That just means you care what you're doing," he said.

SS Francisco Lindor hit one of the Indians' three home runs in the third inning. Lindor, 22, is the second-youngest Cleveland player to homer in a postseason game. Asdrubal Cabrera was 21 when he homered in Game 1 of the 2007 ALDS vs. the Yankees.

RHP Trevor Bauer pitched 4 2/3 innings against Boston, allowing three runs on six hits with six strikeouts and no walks. It was the first time this year that Bauer did not allow a walk. He walked at least one batter in each of his 28 regular-season starts.

C Roberto Perez had an unexpected big offensive night, going 2-for-3 with a third-inning home run. Perez became the first player in Indians history to homer in his first career postseason plate appearance. The lumbering Perez also advanced from first to second on a fly out in the fifth inning, which allowed him to score on a single by 2B Jason Kipnis. "That was a nice piece of heads-up baserunning for us, and that's the kind of things we have to do to win," Indians manager Terry Francona said.

LHP Andrew Miller threw a season-high 40 pitches while pitching two scoreless innings in relief of RHP Trevor Bauer. Indians RHP Cody Allen also threw 40 pitches, as Indians manager Terry Francona went all out to win the first game of the series. "We wanted to win the game tonight, and we did. Tomorrow might have to be a different design," Francona said.