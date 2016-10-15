LHP Ryan Merritt was added to the Indians' roster for the ALCS. Merritt spent most of 2016 at Triple-A Columbus, where in 24 starts he was 11-8 with a 4.21 ERA. In four appearances, including one start, with the Indians, he was 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and has now worked 13 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings in his first two career postseason starts this year against Boston and Toronto. "Kluber is pretty good. That's all I know," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "He's got arguably the best right-hand breaking ball in the game, and he's got that razor blade slider that's tough to do anything with."

SS Francisco Lindor accounted for all of the runs in the Indians' 2-0 win on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays with a two-run homer off RHP Marco Estrada in the sixth inning. "I thought (center fielder Kevin) Pillar was going to catch it," Lindor said. "When it went out, I threw my arms up. That was awesome." It was Lindor's second postseason home run. At 22, he is the youngest player in Indians history to hit multiple home runs in a postseason.

RHP Trevor Bauer was scratched from his scheduled start in Game 2 on Saturday after suffering a laceration on the small finger of his right hand while doing "routine maintenance" on his drone. The laceration required several stitches. RHP Josh Tomlin, who had been scheduled to start Game 3, will start Game 2 in place of Bauer. Bauer is scheduled to start Game 3 in Toronto on Monday. "This was not malicious," manager Terry Francona said. "He wasn't doing something that, I mean, he could have been opening a box in the kitchen. Things happen. I wish it wouldn't have, but it wasn't done maliciously. It wasn't done by being silly. It just happened." Francona said doctors feel confident that Bauer should be OK to start Monday.

RHP Josh Tomlin, who was scheduled to start Game 3, will now start Game 2 Saturday in place of RHP Trevor Bauer, who was scratched from that start after suffering a laceration of the small finger on his right hand. Tomlin, who pitched the Indians' division-clinching win over Boston on Monday, will be pitching on his regular day to pitch. "It doesn't affect me at all," Tomlin said of his start being moved up one day. "It will be on my fifth day. I'll be on normal rest."

LHP Andrew Miller pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced. RHP Corey Kluber, Miller and RHP Cody Allen combined to retire 17 of the last 19 Toronto batters to end the game. "That needs to be one of our strengths if we are going to get where we want to go," Indians manager Terry Francona said of his bullpen.

C Chris Gimenez was removed from the Indians' roster for the ALCS to make room for LHP Ryan Merritt, who was added to the roster. Gimenez was one of three catchers on the Indians' roster in the Division Series, but C Roberto Perez caught every inning of the three-game sweep of Boston. The Indians' other catcher on the ALCS roster is C Yan Gomes, who missed most of the last two months of the season with a separated shoulder and a broken hand, but he has been cleared to play.