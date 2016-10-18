FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
October 18, 2016 / 11:46 PM / in a year

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Corey Kluber will start Game 4 of the ALCS against the Blue Jays on three days’ rest Tuesday.

2B Jason Kipnis hit his second homer this postseason to lead off the sixth inning Monday, snapping a 2-2 tie and sending the Indians on their way to a 4-2 victory over the Blue Jays and a three-games-to-none lead in the AL Championship Series. He silenced the crowd after the Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth. “That’s one of the best feelings,” Kipnis said. He is batting .227 (5-for-22) with two homers and four RBIs in the postseason.

RHP Trevor Bauer (cut on right pinky finger) left his start in the Game 3 of the ALCS on Monday after only four batters due to bleeding.

1B Mike Napoli was 2-for-18 with a double in the postseason and was in a 0-for-12 funk going into Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Monday. He hit an RBI double, a solo homer and walked in going 2-for-3 in the Indians’ 4-2 win over the Blue Jays. “It’s how I’ve been my whole career,” Napoli said. “I’ve gone through some pretty long slumps. I’ve gone through some pretty long hot streaks. And it’s just who I am. I‘m a grinder. It doesn’t matter if I do good or bad, the next day I come to work. ”

