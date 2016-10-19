LHP Ryan Merritt will make his postseason debut Wednesday in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has pitched in four major-league games in the regular season, including one start, and is 1-0 with a 1.64 ERA. In 24 starts at Triple-A Columbus, he was 11-8 with a 3.70 ERA. "If you told me at the start of the season I was going to be pitching in the ALCS ... I would've thought you were crazy," Merritt said. "It's awesome. I'm glad it's here."

RHP Corey Kluber allowed his first two runs of the postseason and took his first loss in three decisions this postseason when he allowed four hits, two walks and two runs in five innings of a 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Kluber, who won Game 1, was starting on three days' rest for the first time in his career. "I think they're good hitters," manager Terry Francona said. "I mean, (3B Josh) Donaldson got a 3-2 breaking ball that he hit for the home run. ... (He) kind of lost the strike zone for a little bit there and had two walks. And (OF Ezequiel) Carrera dunked in a little bleeder. I actually thought Kluber pitched really well."

SS Francisco Lindor was 0-for-4 Tuesday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Cleveland will try for the second time to clinch a World Series berth in Game 5 on Wednesday. "They hit better than us, they pitched better than us, they played defense better than us today," Lindor said. "So they deserved to win. Their hitters looked a lot better today, a lot more comfortable." Lindor is batting .259 (7-for-27) with two home runs and four RBIs in the postseason as well as playing strong defense.

1B Mike Napoli was 0-for-3 with a walk Tuesday in the 5-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. He homered in Game 3 on Monday to become the fifth player in postseason history to hit home runs for four teams. He also has homered in the postseason for the Los Angeles Angels, Texas Rangers and Boston Red Sox. Other players to have postseason homers for four teams: C Russell Martin, OF Ron Gant, 1B John Olerud and OF Reggie Sanders.

LHP Andrew Miller earned his first career postseason save Monday when he struck out three in 1 1/3 innings in the 4-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Miller, who pitched in the first three games of the American League Championship Series, did not participate in the 5-1 loss in Game 4 but will be available if needed in Game 5 on Wednesday as Cleveland tries to clinch a World Series berth. Miller has 20 strikeouts in nine scoreless innings in his five relief appearances this postseason. He is the first pitcher in major-league history with 20 strikeouts in his first 27 outs of a postseason. The previous high was 17, accomplished six times.