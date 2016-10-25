RHP Cody Anderson will not be on the World Series roster, manager Terry Francona said. Anderson was 2-5 with a 6.68 ERA in 19 games (nine starts) in the regular season. He has not appeared in the postseason.

RHP Corey Kuber will make his fourth start of the postseason in the World Series opener, his third start in Game 1 of a playoff series this season. He threw seven shutout innings in a 6-0 victory over Boston in Game 1 of the ALDS and followed that with 6 1/3 shutout innings in a 2-0 victory over Toronto in the first game of the ALCS. He gave up two runs in five innings during a loss at Toronto in Game 4 of the ALCS on Oct. 18 while pitching on three days' rest. Of his seeming stoicism on the mound, Kluber said: "It's just the way that I am when I'm out there competing and being locked in and stuff." Kluber is 2-1 with an 0.98 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in this postseason. Among players who have made more than one playoff start, only Cubs Game 1 starter LHP Jon Lester (0.86) has a better ERA.

RHP Danny Salazar (elbow) said he will be added to the World Series roster, although manager Terry Francona said nothing is official yet.

LHP Andrew Miller has not given up a run in 11 2/3 innings while making six appearances in Cleveland's eight games in the NLDS and NLCS. Miller has 21 strikeouts while giving up five hits and two walks. Miller spent much of his earlier career in the AL East, where Cubs manager Joe Maddon saw him a lot while with Tampa Bay. "He has reinvented himself along the way where he's become this strike-thrower with a nasty fastball and whatever that is, that slurve/slider/curvy thing that he's got," Maddon said. "He's good against righties and lefties. He doesn't know righty from left-hander. He's very durable. Hopefully we don't have to face him in as many pertinent moments."