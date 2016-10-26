RHP Cody Anderson was removed from the Indians' World Series roster in order to make room for RHP Danny Salazar, who was added to the roster. Anderson began the season in the rotation but wound up splitting the season between Cleveland and Triple-A Columbus. In 19 appearances (nine starts) with the Indians, he was 2-5 with a 6.68 ERA. In 13 games (six starts) at Columbus, he was 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA.

RHP Corey Kluber struck out eight of the first 11 batters he faced in pitching six scoreless innings on four hits, with nine strikeouts and no walks. "I just try to go out and get outs as quick as I can," said Kluber, who with Cleveland's injury-depleted starting rotation may be asked to make three starts should the Series go seven games. "It's all about getting four wins before they do. If that means pitching on short rest, I'm more than willing to do that," he said.

RHP Trevor Bauer said he's confident his lacerated right pinkie will hold up better in his scheduled start in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday. "It feels fine. No pain. No blood," Bauer said of the finger, which bled profusely and forced him out of the first inning of Game 3 of the ALCS in Toronto.

RHP Danny Salazar was added to the Indians' World Series roster. Salazar did not pitch after Sept. 9 due to a strained flexor muscle in his right forearm. In 25 starts, he was 11-6 with a 3.87 ERA. However, his season had two distinct phases. In his first 15 starts, he was 10-5 with a 2.22 ERA. In his last 10 starts, he was 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA. Manager Terry Francona says Salazar could be an option to start a game in the World Series or to come out of the bullpen.

C Roberto Perez hit a solo home run in the fourth inning and a three-run homer in the eighth inning, driving in four of the Indians' six runs. "What he did at the plate tonight, oh my goodness. That was exciting to watch," manager Terry Francona said. Perez is the first player in Indians history to hit two home runs in a World Series game and the first batter in major-league history to hit two home runs in a World Series game while batting in the ninth. "I just went up there and tried to control my emotions, get on base and make something happen," he said. "I've never had a night like that."

LHP Andrew Miller pitched two scoreless innings, but it took him 46 pitches to do so, which could make his availability in Game 2 iffy. "There's a lot that can happen tomorrow," manager Terry Francona said. "One, we might not have the lead. Two, it might rain. Three, we could have a lead and he won't be available for as much."