10 months ago
Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
October 29, 2016 / 4:15 AM / 10 months ago

Cleveland Indians - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DH Carlos Santana might start in left field in Game 3 of the World Series, manager Terry Francona said. Cleveland platooned Brandon Guyer and Coco Crisp in left field in the first two games. Santana was 0-for-6 with two walks in Games 1 and 2, but he had 34 homers and 87 RBIs in the regular season.

RHP Josh Tomlin will start Game 3 of the World Series on Friday at Wrigley Field. Tomlin was 13-9 in the regular season and has beaten Boston and Toronto in his two playoff starts while allowing three runs in 10 2/3 innings. He has never faced the Cubs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
