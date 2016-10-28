DH Carlos Santana might start in left field in Game 3 of the World Series, manager Terry Francona said. Cleveland platooned Brandon Guyer and Coco Crisp in left field in the first two games. Santana was 0-for-6 with two walks in Games 1 and 2, but he had 34 homers and 87 RBIs in the regular season.

RHP Josh Tomlin will start Game 3 of the World Series on Friday at Wrigley Field. Tomlin was 13-9 in the regular season and has beaten Boston and Toronto in his two playoff starts while allowing three runs in 10 2/3 innings. He has never faced the Cubs.