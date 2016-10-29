RHP Corey Kluber (3-1, 0.74 ERA) makes his second World Series appearance in Saturday's Game 4. Kluber was the Game 1 winner as the Indians blanked the Cubs 6-0 in last Tuesday's World Series opener at Progressive Field. He allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked none in his six-inning Series debut outing. In 24 1/3 innings, he has allowed just two runs and 17 hits while striking out 29 and walking just seven.

RHP Cody Allen worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the save on Friday, holding off the Cubs after they put runners on first and third in the ninth inning. It was the sixth save in eight postseason appearances for Allen, who had 32 during the regular season.

PH Coco Crisp broke a scoreless tie with a seventh-inning RBI base hit off Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery to drive in pinch-runner Michael Martinez for the only run in the Indians' 1-0 victory. Before the game, Crisp and his teammates figured the strong winds blowing out to left field would result in a slugfest. "We were out there (at batting practice) and the balls were flying all over the place," said Crisp, a late-season acquisition from the Oakland A's. "I even hit a few out."

RHP Josh Tomlin had no decision in Friday's World Series start but did his job in 4 2/3 innings as he allowed just two hits, struck out one and walked one in his first outing in the World Series. It also had significant personal meaning with his recently disabled father in the stands. "One of my more emotional starts I've ever had in my life," he said. "It was fortunate enough for him to even be here, obviously my first World Series start. To be able to find him, see him in the stands, just calmed me down."

LHP Andrew Miller picked up Friday's World Series win and also now has 27 strikeouts in relief in the postseason, the second most by any reliever, trailing only Francisco Rodriguez, who had 28 in 2002 while with Anaheim. Miller has now also worked 15 consecutive scoreless innings this season, the sixth most ever worked without allowing a run in a postseason. Miller struck out three and didn't allow a base runner in 1 1/3 innings.