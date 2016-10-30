RHP Corey Kluber (4-1 postseason) allowed one run and scattered five hits over six innings and picked up his second World Series triumph since Tuesday as the Indians won their second straight in Chicago. He struck out six and walked one and had just one troublesome inning -- the first -- as the Cubs grabbed a 1-0 lead. "The first inning they hit two balls pretty softly that just happened to find holes," Kluber said. "But (I) really didn't try to change too much after that, just tried to keep going out there and make pitches." Kluber had previously pitched in Tuesday's World Series opener at Progressive Field, picking up the 6-0 win over Cubs lefty Jon Lester.

2B Jason Kipnis lived the dream of thousands of kids as he broke out of a 7-for-42 postseason slump with a three-run homer in his hometown ballpark to help propel the Indians to the brink of a World Series crown. Kipnis, a suburban Chicago native, delivered a back-breaking 402-foot shot to the Wrigley Field bleachers as the Indians claimed a 3-1 World Series lead. "You can't draw this up," Kipnis said. "Everyone makes that situation in tee-ball or Wiffle ball in their back yard and I just got to live it. You can imagine how I'm feeling right now." It was just the third three-run homer ever hit in a World Series at Wrigley Field. The others were by Babe Ruth (1932) and Jimmy Foxx (1929).

SS Francisco Lindor entered Game 4 with the hottest bat among Indians regulars, hitting .357 in 11 games with two homers and four RBIs.

RHP Trevor Bauer (0-1, 5.00 ERA) gets the call for Sunday's Game 5 in Chicago against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (2-1, 1.69 ERA) and took the loss in a 5-1 setback to the Cubs last Wednesday. Bauer last pitched on Wednesday. Indians manager Terry Francona said there's no worries about a pinkie finger injury Bauer suffered during the American League Championship Series. "He's come so far and battled this thing so much that I think his better game is ahead of him," Francona said.

OF Coco Crisp's game-winning RBI single in Friday's 1-0 victory over the Cubs made him the third-oldest Indians' batter at age 36 to have an RBI in the World Series. The older players are Eddie Murray (39, three RBI in 1995) and Hank Majeski (37, three RBI in 1954). Crisp was also the fifth Indians' batter with a pinch-hit RBI in the World Series.

LHP Andrew Miller tossed two innings in relief, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts. A leadoff homer to Dexter Fowler in the eighth inning was his first run allowed in 16 scoreless innings. With 29 strikeouts this postseason, Miller now has the most by any reliever in a single post-season, surpassing the 28 by Francisco Rodriguez (2002 with Anaheim).