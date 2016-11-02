RHP Corey Kluber will make his third start of the World Series in Game 7 on Wednesday. In four postseason starts, Kluber is 4-1 with a 0.89 ERA. Kluber also started, and won, Games 1 and 4 of the Series, posting a 0.75 ERA in those starts. As was the case in Game 4, Kluber will make his Game 7 start on short rest. "I haven't found much of a difference yet in the way I feel when I go out there on three days' rest as opposed to four," he said. "The only difference is spending more time trying to recover on those three days instead of having four days to do it."

SS Francisco Lindor has 18 hits in the postseason, two shy of Sandy Alomar's Indians record for most hits in a postseason. Alomar, the Indians' former catcher and current first base coach, had 20 hits in the 1997 postseason. Lindor went 0-for-3 with a walk in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday.

RHP Danny Salazar, who made the AL All-Star team this year but spent most of the second half of the season plagued by arm ailments, made his second appearance of the World Series in Game 6. He threw two scoreless innings of relief on one hit, striking out four without issuing a walk.

CF Tyler Naquin's lack of aggressiveness cost the Indians two runs in the first inning of Game 6 of the World Series. With runners at first and third and two outs, Cubs SS Addison Russell hit a fly ball to right-center field. Naquin and RF Lonnie Chisenhall converged on the ball, but neither one caught it. The ball dropped between the two fielders for a gift two-run double, giving Chicago a quick 3-0 lead. "Lonnie went hard after it, as he should, but that's Naquin's ball," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "As Lonnie was pulling off, Naquin was yelling, 'It's yours. You got it.' I told Nake, 'That's your ball. Take it.' He kind of made it hard on Lonnie."

RHP Josh Tomlin was 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in three postseason starts this year before starting Game 6 of the World Series on short rest, and it did not go well. Tomlin lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on six hits. Tomlin retired the first two batters of the game in the first inning, then got ahead of 3B Kris Bryant at 0-2 before giving up a home run. It was all downhill for there for Tomlin. "I thought coming out of the gate he looked terrific," Indians manager Terry Francona said, "but in the third inning, he had a harder time throwing his breaking ball where he wanted to. It was catching a lot of the plate."