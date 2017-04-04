RHP Corey Kluber allowed three homers Monday in the opener at Texas. It marked just the third time in his career and the first time since Aug. 19, 2015, that Kluber served up at least three homers in a game. But after giving up his third homer, he retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced. "Once that (third) inning got out of hand, I just tried to take that approach and tried to keep them in it and give them a chance to come back," said Kluber, who worked through the sixth inning.

RF Abraham Almonte made up for a lost Opening Day in 2016. Almonte was suspended for the first 80 games of 2016, but he got 2017 off to a good start getting on base three times and scoring once from the No. 9 spot in the batting order. He was just trying to do his part Monday. "We have a great team," he said. "Every one of those players plays hard and is pushing pitch by pitch. Every time you got a team like that, you got a chance to come back."

2B Jose Ramirez hit a two-run homer off RHP Yu Darvish in the fourth inning Monday. Ramirez, 22, became the youngest player to homer on Opening Day for Cleveland since Manny Ramirez, then 24, went deep on April 27, 1995, also against Texas.

1B Edwin Encarnacion hit his 12th career game-tying or go-ahead homer in the eighth inning or later with his game-tying shot in the eighth inning of the opener Monday. It should come as no surprise it came against Texas. Over his past 15 regular-season games against the Rangers, Encarnacion is hitting .305 with nine homers and 22 RBIs. "I mean, that's why we got him," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "It's a nice feeling, you could tell he had one thing in mind right there, and he did it. He's a good hitter. Hopefully there is a lot more to come."