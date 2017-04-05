RHP Corey Kluber split two calluses during his Opening Day start, but it shouldn't be an issue for him the next time he's scheduled to pitch. "I'm sure it didn't help him," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "But with the sweat going on and everything, they give you a lot of good stuff in the training room. I think things like that happen more than people realize."

1B Carlos Santana led off the game with his sixth career leadoff homer. All six of them have come since the start of 2016. The homer continued a strong start for Santana, who is the first Cleveland player to have multiple hits in the first two games since Travis Hafner in 2011.

RHP Cody Allen worked out of trouble in the ninth to become just the second Cleveland pitcher to record saves in the first two games. The only other Cleveland player to do it was Michael Jackson in 1998. Allen worked around a pair of doubles to open the ninth Tuesday, but manager Terry Francona had confidence he would get the job done. "He has the ability," Francona said. "A lot of times you see him at his best when he needs to be, which is a good quality."

RHP Carlos Carrasco won just his second career game against the Rangers in his eighth outing, with six of those being starts. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings after struggling during spring training. "Every inning I got stronger, more comfortable with my pitches," Carrasco said. "It felt great to be back. This year is a new year, so I feel pretty good for myself with my body, with my arm. Everything's fine."

OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who is on the disabled list with a sprained right shoulder, will fly out of town Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. Chisenhall will be the designated hitter Friday and play the outfield Saturday. He could be ready to play in Cleveland's home opener April 11.

OF Michael Brantley had two hits and now has hits in each of his first two games after being limited to 11 games last year. Brantley also has two RBI after posting just seven last season.