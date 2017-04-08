2B Jason Kipnis (right shoulder) took batting practice and ground balls early Friday and is to begin a rehab assignment Sunday at Triple-A Akron, where he will serve as the DH. Hs is expected to play in the field Monday and be re-evaluated Tuesday. "I'm bored out of my mind, but it's my job to make sure I am healthy and put this behind us and be ready the rest of the way," Kipnis said. He played in two games and had only five at-bats this spring. "We probably have to get him out there where he plays back-to-back games defensively, but I don't think that's going to take forever."

SS Francisco Lindor homered in the first inning, giving him homers in three straight at-bats covering four plate appearances. Linder homered in the sixth and ninth innings of a 9-6 victory at Texas on Wednesday and walked in the eighth inning.

RHP Trevor Bauer, the seventh overall selection in the 2011 draft by Arizona, will make his first start of the season and his second against his former team Saturday. "I think he's positioned himself to have a good year," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. Bauer, who has not pitched since his spring training start March 26, gave up two runs on four hits in eight innings of a no-decision in his previous start against the D-Backs on Aug. 13, 2014. He struck out nine and walked two in that game.

1B/DH Carlos Santana was 1 for 5 with a two-run while starting in right field for the first time in his eight-year major league career. He is a candidate to play there the rest of the series, inasmuch as the DH is not used in National League parks and 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion will start at first. Santana played right field in an exhibition game against Arizona three days before the start of the regular season, and he also started in left field twice when the 2016 World Series shifted to Wrigley Field for Games 3-5. "The way I look at it is, I'm guess I'm betting on Carlos overall for however many innings he is out there he will help us win by playing," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "If he makes a mistake, I will take the blame. I appreciate his willingness to do it. I hope it helps us win a game." Santana has done outfield work with coach Brad Mills.

1B Jesus Aguilar had two hits, walked and drove in a run on Friday as he continues his strong start to the season. Aguilar has hits in each of Milwaukee's first five games and is 7-for-11 overall with a double and two RBIs. He was also big on the defensive end, starting two big double plays, including a game saver with the bases loaded in the 10th. Claimed off waivers from Cleveland in February, Aguilar forced his way onto the roster in spring, batting .452 with seven home runs and 19 RBIs.

RHP Josh Tomlin faced one batter over the minimum in the first three innings before running into trouble in the fourth and fifth, when he gave up all six runs and five of his seven hits, including RBI doubles by Yasmany Tomas and Paul Goldschmidt. "Made mistakes to two really good hitters in really big situations and they put good swings on them," Tomlin said. "He got in trouble when he hit opposing starter RHP Shelby Miller in Arizona's five-run fourth inning.