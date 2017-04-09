UTL Yandy Diaz was 1-for-4 with a single while making his fifth straight start at third base, as normal 3B Jose Ramirez has moved to second base to replace Jason Kipnis (shoulder). He is 4-for-19 with a double. "You are going to look up a couple of years from now and he is going to be doing some severe damage," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "The way he hits, the way he's built. He has so much room to get better it's exciting. He's not the finished product. We know that. He knows that. But he's paid attention." Diaz played the outfield last season and came to spring training as an outfielder.

RHP Trevor Bauer gave up two hits and struck out six in four scoreless innings before giving up four runs in the next 1 2/3 innings. He gave up a go-ahead homer to RF David Peralta to lead off a fourth-run sixth inning, but the biggest blow was LF Yasmany Tomas' two-out double off the center field fence that drive in another run and knocked Bauer out of the game. Bauer said he would throw that pitch, a curve ball, again. "It was 3-1 (count), and that is a pitch that he performed historically the worst on," Bauer said. "So I threw my best pitch to a hitter that hits it the worse."

RF Carlos Santana was 1-for-4 with a single and a run in his second career start in right field, and had no issues defensively. Although it is a small sample size, Santana has impressed Cleveland manager Terry Francona with his instincts at the position. "He gets behind the ball remarkably well for a guy who hasn't been out there," Francona said, "and that's usually the ball over the head, you kind of drift. He looks comfortable out there."

RHP Dan Otero gave up two-hits and a run in one-third of an inning in Arizona's five-run fifth inning Friday, but the first hit was on a pitch way inside that LF Yasmany Tomas took down the left field line for a double. "He (Tomas) is so quick in -- that ball was in off the plate. Sometimes it is just circumstances,' Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He'll get on a roll."

RF Lonnie Chisenhall (shoulder) went 1-for-4 on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on Friday. He is eligible to return from the disabled list Monday, and Cleveland opens its home season Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox. "He may even be activated for our Opening Day," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "It just depends made on who is pitching for them. Obviously if he needs more, we could give it to him. That was kind of a soft target." Chisenhall, who had 41 at-bats this spring, hit .286 with right homers and 57 RBIs in 126 games last season. Abraham Almonte and Austin Jackson are the extra outfielders on the roster, and Almonte has an option remaining.