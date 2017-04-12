2B Jason Kipnis, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with right shoulder inflammation, returned from a minor league rehab stint with Double-A Akron to work out with the Indians prior to Tuesday's game. Kipnis will return to Akron to continue his rehab Wednesday. He is expected to be activated sometime around mid-April.

SS Francisco Lindor hit his fourth home run of the season Tuesday. Last year, he didn't hit his fourth home run until May 27.

OF Edwin Encarnacion, who as a free agent signed a three-year $60 million contract with the Indians, had a miserable day Tuesday. Encarnacion was 0-for-4. He struck out twice and hit into two inning-ending double plays with the bases loaded. "He'll be Ok," Indians manager Terry Francona said. "He had a tough day, but he's had them before. He'll be fine."

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched well enough to get the win, but had to settle for a no-decision. Carrasco pitched seven innings, holding the White Sox to one run on four hits, with seven strikeouts and no walks. "He was really good. Really good," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "He established his fastball early and then threw his changeup and curveball for strikes in any count." In two starts this season, Carrasco is 1-0 with a 2.13 ERA, 14 strikeouts and one walk in 12 2/3 innings.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall (right shoulder sprain) worked out with the Indians prior to Tuesday's game, but Chisenhall remains on the disabled list. He is on an injury rehab at Double-A Akron, which he will resume Wednesday. He could be close to being activated.