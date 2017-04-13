2B Jason Kipnis was removed from a game with Double-A Akron in the third inning Wednesday night after getting hit by a pitch in the left hand. Indians officials said Kipnis was removed from the game for precautionary reasons. Kipnis has been on the disabled list since the start of the season due to an inflamed right shoulder. He was at Akron this week on an injury rehab assignment.

RHP Danny Salazar struck out 11 and only gave up two runs on four hits in six innings Wednesday against the White Sox, but he still got tagged with a 2-1 loss. "I just tried to be aggressive and get ahead in the count," said Salazar, who struck out five of the last six batters he faced. "Danny was very strong and got into a good groove," manager Terry Francona said. "He only walked two, but unfortunately one of them scored."

C Yan Gomes, who is hitting .056 (1-for-18), was given a night off Wednesday against the White Sox. He was replaced by C Roberto Perez. Gomes has been mired in a slump that stretches back to last year. He missed most of the second half of last season with a separated right shoulder. Since July 1 of last year, he is hitting .070 (4-for-57). In 2016 and 2017 overall, he is hitting .160 with an on-base percentage of .200.

OF Tyler Naquin was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. Naquin batted .235 in six games before being sent down. He hit .296 with 14 homers and 43 RBIs last season.

RHP Cody Allen, the Indians' closer, has traditionally struggled in the month of April, but he has been dramatically better in April this year. Coming into this season, Allen's ERA in 44 career appearances in April was 5.26. This year he has a 2.45 ERA in four April appearances with nine strikeouts and no walks in 3 2/3 innings.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was activated by Cleveland from the 10-day disabled list on Thursday. Chisenhall suffered a sprained right shoulder after crashing into a wall during a spring-training game on March 24. Chisenhall batted .286 with eight homers and 57 RBIs last season while helping the Indians reach the World Series.