INF Michael Martinez pitched the ninth inning of the Indians' loss to the White Sox on Thursday, as manager Terry Francona tried to avoid using his prime relievers in a blowout. Martinez pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit. "I don't like doing that," said Francona. "It's no fun to lose, but using up your pitching makes it worse."

OF Tyler Naquin, who hit .296 with 14 home runs and finished third in the American League Rookie of the Year Award voting last year, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus. In six games this year, Naquin was hitting .235 with no homers or RBIs. Manager Terry Francona said the decision was made to keep OF Abraham Almonte, a switch-hitter, over Naquin, a left-handed hitter. "Nobody is giving up on Tyler," said Francona. "It would surprise me if he isn't back here helping us win games."

RHP Josh Tomlin, who had a career high for wins last year when he was 13-9, is off to a rocky start. In his loss Thursday Tomlin gave up seven runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. Tomlin gave up two home runs, one by SS Tim Anderson, on the first pitch of the game. "Everything (Tomlin threw) was leaking back over the middle of the plate, and they were ready to hit from pitch one," manager Terry Francona said. "It was quick, and it was a lot." Anderson's homer marked the fifth time in his career Tomlin has given up a home run to the first batter of the game.

OF Lonnie Chisenhall was activated off the disabled list. Chisenhall had been on the DL since the start of the season due to a sprained right shoulder, suffered when he ran into a wall in a spring training game. Chisenhall was in the lineup Thursday in center field, his second career start in center. Chisenhall came up as a third baseman, but was switched to the outfield two years ago and has played mostly right field. Chisenhall replaced center fielder Tyler Naquin, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus to make room on the roster for Chisenhall.

OF Michael Brantley hit his first home run in the fifth inning. It was Brantley's first home run since Sept. 10, 2015. He went a span of 105 at-bats between homers, but he missed most of the 2016 season with a shoulder injury.