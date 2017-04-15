RHP Shawn Armstrong, who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings on one hit, with five strikeouts in the Indians' 10-4 loss to the White Sox Thursday, was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Friday. Armstrong was demoted not because of bad pitching, but because the Indians' bullpen, which was overworked in the loss to the White Sox, needed a fresh arm, which it got with the recall of RHP Nick Goody from Columbus. "Shawn understood, and was very professional about it," said Manager Terry Francona.

RHP Nick Goody has been recalled from Triple-A Columbus. In three scoreless relief appearances with Columbus, Goody pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up two hits with 10 strikeouts, one walk, and a .133 opponent's batting average. Acquired from the Yankees in a December trade for a player to be named later, Goody had an outstanding spring training. In 10 appearances he had an 0.90 ERA, allowing one run on four hits in 10 innings, with 11 strikeouts and three walks. Goody got into Friday's game and pitched two scoreless innings on one hit, with two strikeouts.

OF Jesse Winker was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Friday for his debut in the major leagues, but his stay in the big leagues could be brief. Winker, a supplemental first-round pick in 2012, allows the Reds to go with an eight-man bullpen and a five-man bench until a starter is added for Sunday. "Right now, we're looking at a bench presence. He gives us a good bat off the bench," manager Bryan Price said. It's unlikely Winker will get a start, unless his stint is longer than expected. He batted .323 with two doubles and five RBIs in eight games at Louisville. Wrist injuries the past two seasons slowed Winker's progress, but most scouts believe he'll hit for average at the major-league level. Questions persist about whether he'll be able to harness his power potential or develop into a quality defensive player. "We've all seen guys who were 'can't miss' come up here and struggle," Price said. "You have to wait and see. Before anybody drops a sword over your shoulder and knights you, how about coming up here and doing something?"

2B Jason Kipnis will resume his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Columbus. Kipnis missed a couple days after getting hit on the hand with a pitch. He will play rehab games Saturday and Sunday, rest Monday, then play two more days. He has been on the disabled list since the start of the season due to an inflamed right shoulder.

RHP Trevor Bauer created a first inning controversy when his first pitch to Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera was too high and tight for Cabrera's liking. Cabrera yelled into the Indians' dugout. "I thought it was up, but not that far in," said Francona. "He was yelling at me. I'm not sure what he wanted me to do." Detroit Manager Brad Ausmus referenced Bauer's last start vs. the Tigers, on Sept. 18 of last year, when he hit three Tigers in five innings, including Ian Kinsler, who was hit in the head. "I don't think Bauer was trying to (hit Cabrera), but at some point you get sick of it," Ausmus said.

C Yan Gomes' home run Thursday vs. the White Sox was only his second hit of the season. He was 1-for-21 (.048) to start the season, prior to hitting the home run. "He's really wearing it," said Manager Terry Francona. "It's one thing to tell him, 'It's only 22 at bats,' but he's wearing it. You don't want to let it beat you up. But maybe now that he's had some success he can take a deep breath."

OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who was activated off the disabled list on Thursday, made the most of a pinch-hitting appearance in the ninth inning Friday, slugging a grand slam home run that turned a 7-2 Indians' deficit into a 7-6 game. Although the homer came in a losing effort, Indians manager Terry Francona was glad to see it, as his team has been struggling to score runs. "On a really frustrating night I was glad we fought back," Francona said. "You never know what can jump start a team or a player."