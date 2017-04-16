RHP Corey Kluber held the Tigers scoreless on one hit over the first three innings. He retired 10 of the first 11 batters he faced, but in the fourth inning he gave up three hits and three runs, and gave up six runs and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings overall. "I made mistakes to three batters in a row (in the fourth), and they took advantage of them," said Kluber. "The park was playing small," Indians Manager Terry Francona said. "Corey had a really good slider. He made a couple mistakes, but they are good hitters, and the ball was flying."

SS Francisco Lindor was 3-for-5, extending his hitting streak to nine games and raising his season average to .349. During his nine-game hitting streak Lindor is hitting .405 (15-for-37), with four doubles, four homers and seven RBI.

2B Jose Ramirez was 4-for-4, with two home runs and a career-high six RBI. In his last six at bats vs. the Tigers, Friday and Saturday, Ramirez is 6-for-6 with two homers and seven RBI. "He's a very good offensive player," said Detroit Manager Brad Ausmus. "A lot of people don't know who he is, but everyone in the Central Division knows."

RHP Carlos Carrasco will start Sunday. It will be Carrasco's first start vs. Detroit since Sept. 17 of last year when Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler hit a line drive back to the mound on Carrasco's second pitch of the game. Kinsler's line drive broke Carrasco's right hand and it was an injury that ended Carrasco's season

OF Lonnie Chisenhall, who hit a ninth-inning pinch hit grand slam on Friday, hit a two-run home run in the third inning Saturday. It's the fourth time in his career Chisenhall has hit home runs in back-to-back game. His pinch-hit grand slam was the first by an Indians player since Jerry Sands hit one on Aug. 8, 2015 vs. Minnesota. Since being activated off the disabled list on April 13, Chisenhall is hitting .556 (5-for-9).