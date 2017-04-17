SS Francisco Lindor was 2-for-4, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 10 games. Since the start of the 2016 season Lindor is hitting .347 in the first inning, the fifth highest average in the American League among hitters with at least 100 first-inning appearances.

DH Carlos Santana on Saturday hit his eighth career home run against RHP Justin Verlander, the most homers off Verlander by any hitter in the majors. Despite the homers, Santana's career batting average against Verlander is just .217 (15-for-69).

2B Jose Ramirez's sacrifice fly in the sixth inning accounted for the Indians' only run Sunday. Ramirez now has a team-high 13 RBIs, the first Indians hitter to have 13 RBIs in the club's first 12 games since Mark Reynolds had 13 in the first 12 games of the 2013 season. Ramirez hit .524 (11-for-21) on the six-game homestand, with two homers, two doubles and eight RBIs. Ramirez's six RBIs Saturday tied the club record for most RBIs in a game by a second baseman, done six times previously, most recently by Duane Kuiper on July 27, 1978.

RHP Carlos Carrasco pitched good enough to win, but took the loss Sunday, a 4-1 decision to Detroit. In 6 2/3 innings Carrasco gave up two runs on four hits. Both the runs came on one hit: a two-run home run by Alex Avila in the second inning. "Other than the fastball to Avila (that was hit for a home run), he was really good," manager Terry Francona said. "He kept it right there and gave us a chance."