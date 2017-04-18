2B Jason Kipnis could rejoin the team as early as Friday in what Cleveland manager Terry Francona called his "best-case scenario." Kipnis has been on the disabled list all season due to right shoulder inflammation. Francona said Kipnis would play minor league rehab games on Tuesday and Wednesday before taking Thursday off.

SS Francisco Lindor had a third-inning double to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. Lindor has enjoyed plenty of success against Minnesota RHP Kyle Gibson, going 9-for-11. Lindor has the longest hit streak for an Indians player since Jose Ramirez hit in 11 straight from Sept 4-14, 2016.

RHP Danny Salazar (1-1) earned his first win since July 19 at Kansas City by throwing six innings of one-run ball against Minnesota on Monday. He struck out seven in a much better outing against the Twins. Salazar gave up 12 earned runs in 10 2/3 innings to the Twins last season. He has 27 strikeouts in three games this season.

DH Edwin Encarnacion drove in Cleveland's second run in the Monday win in Minnesota. It was just Encarnacion's second RBI of the season, the first since Opening Day. Encarnacion snapped an 11-game drought without an RBI, the fourth-longest single-season drought of his career. He has 15 RBIs in his past 10 games against the Twins.

LF Michael Brantley had an RBI groundout to open the scoring for Cleveland on Monday and then added his second homer of the season in the fifth inning. Brantley is hitting .268 in 11 games after being limited to 11 games last season because of injury. The home run was Brantley's first on the road since Sept. 8, 2015.