2B Jason Kipnis is still expected to return to the lineup at some point this weekend in Chicago. Manager Terry Francona said "everything points" to Kipnis' return from a shoulder injury. Kipnis, who's missed all of the regular season, took Thursday off after playing in rehab games this week.

SS Francisco Lindor went 0-for-4, snapping his 12-game hitting streak. During the streak, Lindor had hit .364 with five doubles, four homers and seven RBIs. It was the longest streak by an Indians player since Mike Napoli (July 30-Aug. 16, 2016).

RHP Trevor Bauer had his best outing of the season on Thursday, pitching 6 1/3 innings for his first win. He struck out seven batters while allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. Bauer had allowed 10 runs in 10 2/3 innings in his first two starts of the season, but he held the Twins hitless until the fourth and he retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced.

1B Carlos Santana had three hits, including a pair of RBI doubles, as he continues to enjoy hitting in Minnesota's Target Field. In 61 games at Target Field, Santana has 38 RBIs and has reached base in his last 14 games at the cozy outdoor park that opened in 2010.